A first-year student died after he suffered a cardiac arrest while walking on the CMR College premises. The youth was walking when he suddenly collapsed on the floor, gasping for breath. He was rushed to a hospital but could not be saved. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. This is the second such incident of death due to a sudden heart attack in Hyderabad in the past few days. A 38-year-old man died after he suffered a cardiac arrest while playing badminton at a stadium in Hyderabad's Lalapet on Tuesday evening. Telangana: Man Dies of Heart Attack While Playing Badminton in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

First-Year Engineering Student Dies of Heart Attack:

Its so Sad, a Btech 1st year #student of CMR Engineering College died, reportedly of #cardiacarrest, suddenly collapsed while walking in the building, in #Medchal, outskirts of #Hyderabad, #Students and official immediately shifted him to hospital, but... 😢#heartattack #CPR pic.twitter.com/Fztq4pYMfq — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) March 3, 2023

