Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public Rally in Mahabubabad, Calls ‘Public’ a Form of Almighty (Watch Video)

“I had the opportunity to meet and speak with numerous people in this duration. People of Telangana have prepared themselves to uproot and throw away KCR Government”, the latter claimed.

Socially Team Latestly| Nov 27, 2023 01:38 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Telangana’s Mahabubabad region on Monday, November 27. While addressing the people ahead of Assembly Elections 2023, PM Modi said, “You, the public, are also a form of the Almighty. Your coming here in such large numbers and blessing BJP shows that Telangana is moving towards creating a new history in the state.” He further added that Mahabubabad is the third consecutive day of his stay in Telangana and his last day of conducting public rallies for the elections. “I had the opportunity to meet and speak with numerous people in this duration. People of Telangana have prepared themselves to uproot and throw away KCR Government”, the latter claimed. Meanwhile, people will cast their votes for the assembly polls in the state on November 30, while the counting of the votes will be initiated on December 3. PM Narendra Modi Blesses Young Girl Dressed as 'Bharat Mata' at Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Rally (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public Rally in Mahabubabad

