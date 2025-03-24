A tragic incident unfolded in Telangana's Kushaiguda industrial area, where a sanitation worker died after an explosion at a garbage dump. A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The victim, identified as 37-year-old K Nagaraju, was reportedly clearing waste when the blast occurred, allegedly triggered by a half-used, expired paint can. The harrowing incident, captured on CCTV, has raised concerns over safety protocols in the area. Authorities have launched a full investigation into the cause of the explosion. The Kushaiguda police are actively looking into the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate event. Hyderabad: Boat Catches Fire in Hussain Sagar Lake in Telangana, 15 People Rescued (Watch Video).

Telangana Blast Video (Viewer Discretion Advised)

Telangana | रचनकोंडा कमिशनरेट के कुशाई गुड़ा औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में एक सफाईकर्मी कचरा इकट्ठा कर ट्रैक्टर में लोड कर रहा था, तभी अचानक एक अज्ञात वस्तु जोरदार धमाके के साथ फट गई। इस धमाके में सफाईकर्मी की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और मामले की जानकारी… pic.twitter.com/OTF87TVoaN — AajTak (@aajtak) March 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)