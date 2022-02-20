Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and his cabinet ministers and other party leaders at Varsha bungalow, Maharashtra CM's official residence in Mumbai. Actor Prakash Raj was also present in the meeting. It is said that the meeting was a part of efforts to bring together like-minded parties against the BJP at the national level.

Check Tweet by ANI:

