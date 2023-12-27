Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Deputy CM Bhatti Vikaramarka on Wednesday, December 27, launched the Praja Palana Application Form to implement six guarantees in the state. Speaking at the event Revanth Reddy said that Congress is giving Telangana people Abhaya Hastham, six guarantees. "Praja Palana in villages, municipal wards, and districts, will be held. Our aim is to provide help to everyone," he added. The Telangana CM also said that more than 20,000 application forms were given in the Praja Bhavan, mostly land issues. "So we have decided that it shouldn't be people coming to government, but it should be government going to people," he stated. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Meet PM Narendra Modi; Discuss Pending Projects in State (See Pics).

Revanth Reddy Launch Praja Palana Application Form

