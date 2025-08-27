In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra's Palghar, a portion of a building collapsed in Vasai. According to news agency ANI, the rear part of a four-storey building, Ramabai Apartment, located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai, collapsed late last night. Palghar police said that rescue work is underway with the help of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation, Fire Department and two teams of NDRF. "So far, 11 people have been rescued and have been admitted to hospitals in Virar and Nala Sopara," they said. Ghost-Themed Protest: Vasai Residents Dress As ‘Bhoot’ Against Swings, Slides and Gym Equipment in Benapatti Hindu Cemetery, Video Goes Viral.

Portion of Building Collapses in Vasai

Palghar, Maharashtra | The rear part of the four-storey building of Ramabai Apartment, located between Chamunda Nagar and Vijay Nagar on Narangi Road in Vasai, collapsed late last night. Rescue work is underway with the help of Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Fire Department… — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2025

