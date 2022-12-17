In a tragic incident, five persons were killed in a fire accident after their house caught fire in Venkatapur village in Mancherial. The deceased were identified as Shivaiah (50), Padma (45), two daughters and a relative Monica (23). The family was in deep sleep when the fire accident took place. Fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Police are tracing the reason behind the fire. Lucknow Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Biryani Point, Customer Charred to Death (Video)

