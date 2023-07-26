In the flood-hit Vechareni village of Cheriyal Mandal, Siddipet district, Telangana, villagers were left with no choice but to risk their lives and conduct a funeral procession in waist-deep water to perform the last rites of an elderly man. With overflowing streams preventing any alternative passage, the video shows the villagers bravely navigating through the rising waters to pay their final respects to the deceased.

Funeral Procession in Waist-Deep Water

Villagers were risk their lives, take out a #funeral procession in waist deep water to perform the final rites of an elderly man, as they have no option, but to crossing the overflowing stream in Vechareni village of Cheriyal mandal in #Siddipet dist.#TelanganaRains #Telangana pic.twitter.com/APG7PTBGUg — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 26, 2023

