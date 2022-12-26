The Telangana High Court on Monday transferred the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs’ poaching case to the Central Bureau of India. BJP leader and Advocate Ram Chander Rao said that the high court has also quashed the SIT. "We welcome the decision," he added. TRS MLA Poaching Case: BRS Leader Pilot Rohit Reddy Summoned by ED.

Telangana High Court Transfers Case to CBI:

Telangana | "High Court transferred BRS MLAs poaching case to CBI. The high court has also quashed the SIT. We welcome the decision," says BJP leader and Advocate Ram Chander Rao — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

