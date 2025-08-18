A bizarre video has surfaced on social media showing the dead body of a man who died in a road accident being carried on a pushcart by Telangana Police after the ambulance failed to arrive at the site. The man was identified as Mogulayya (28). The video shows the man lying half on the pushcart and the other half hanging outside as the police personnel push the cart. According to the reports, the man had died on the spot after a tipper lorry collided with his two-wheeler at Shivaji Chowk. Upon arriving at the site, the cops called an ambulance to move his body to a hospital for a post-mortem. However, despite repeated calls, the ambulance failed to arrive. Following this, the cops decided to use a pushcart to move the body. The incident sparked outrage among locals who criticised the authorities for their "insensitivity" and "lack of proper arrangements". Telangana Shocker: Woman Assaulted, Stripped and Tonsured Over Affair With Married Man in Hanumakonda; Case Registered.

Telangana Police Carry Accident Victim’s Body on Pushcart

No Ambulance in CM Revanth's constituency ❓ Police use WheelCart to take the dead man.... pic.twitter.com/o915Ol0f8H — Dr.Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) August 18, 2025

