Heavy rains lashed several parts of Hyderabad, Telangana, today, May 27. A video shared by the news agency shows people being caught off guard as rainfall hits several areas of Hyderabad. According to the weather forecasting service Windy, Hyderabad is expected to receive 0.9 to 1 mm of rainfall today. Telangana Formula E Case: BRS’ KT Rama Rao Calls ACB Notice ‘Political Harassment’, Vows to Cooperate After Foreign Tour.

Rains Lash Parts of Hyderabad

#WATCH | Telangana | Heavy rain lashes several parts of Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/w20baTxbW2 — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2025

