Tragedy struck in Telenagan as a fatal accident occurred on the Penuganchiprolu Mandal Mundlapade road, claiming one life and injuring two others. The incident involved a car crashing into a divider, leading to a subsequent fire. Emergency responders, including fire tenders, are currently at the scene, working to extinguish the flames. Nandigama DSP Janardhan Naidu confirmed the details of the accident. Telangana Road Accident: Car Driven by Excise Official’s Son Runs Over Woman Voter in Hanamkonda; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Car Fire in Telangana

#WATCH | Telangana: A person died and two others were injured in an accident where a car crashed into the divider on the Penuganchiprolu Mandal Mundlapadu road. Fire broke out in the car after it crashed. Fire tenders are on the spot to douse the fire: Nandigama DSP, Janardhan… pic.twitter.com/zCgrabRZGP — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)