Telangana Road Accident Video: Two Killed As Speeding Car Loses Control and Crashes Under Parked Container Truck in Suryapet

In a tragic incident on Monday, April 22, a speeding car lost control and crashed underneath a parked container truck near Mukundapuram in Munagala mandal of Suryapet district, Telangana. The collision resulted in the deaths of two individuals. Shocking footage of the aftermath has emerged, depicting the car crushed beneath the truck as authorities scramble to extricate it from beneath the heavy vehicle. Telangana Road Accident Video: One Dead As Speeding Car Loses Control and Rams Into Tree in Khammam.

Car Loses Control and Crashes Under Parked Container Truck

Speed is always dangerous. A #Speeding car lost control and crashed under a stationary container, near Mukundapuram in Munagala mandal of Suryapet district. Two people died in the fatal road accident.#CarAccident #RoadSafety #RoadAccident #Telangana #Suryapet pic.twitter.com/k1mTaV7wk5 — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)