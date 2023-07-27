All schools and colleges will remain shut in Telangana on July 28 due to incessant heavy rainfall in the state. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered the State Education Minister, Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a holiday for all educational institutions in the state for the safety and well-being of students. Mumbai Rains: Schools & Colleges To Remain Shut On July 27 As IMD Issues Red Alert For The City Predicting Heavy Rainfall.

Telangana School Holiday Update

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered the State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a holiday for all educational institutions tomorrow (28th July) in the wake of incessant heavy rainfall in the state. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/HsKHENARE4 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)