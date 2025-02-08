Vikarabad, February 8: In a horrifying incident, at least six girl students of a government school in Dharur town have accused their Telugu language teacher of sexual harassment and forcing them to watch porn during class hours on his mobile phone. The 59-year-old accused allegedly took minor students from classes four and six to the classroom during break and forced himself on them. After months on the run, the accused was finally arrested in Vikarabad on Friday following a police manhunt.

According to a Times of India report, the students initially remained silent out of fear, but the matter came to light when one of the victims confided in her parents. Following this, a formal complaint was lodged against the teacher in December 2024, leading to a police case. Investigators revealed that the accused had been engaging in such acts for months, targeting students during class breaks when fewer people were around. Telangana Shocker: Man Falls to Death While Flying Kite During Sankranti 2025 in Rangareddy.

Despite multiple attempts to locate him, he managed to evade arrest for nearly two months. Special police teams were deployed to track the accused, who had been frequently changing locations to avoid capture. Based on intelligence about his movements, officers traced him to Vikarabad and arrested him on Friday, February 7. He was immediately produced before the court, which remanded him to judicial custody pending further investigation. Telangana Shocker: Mentally Challenged Woman Raped by 3 Men In in Medak District, CCTV Footage Leads to Investigation.

Police have also begun recording statements from other students, suspecting that more victims may come forward with similar complaints. Authorities have arranged counselling sessions for the affected students to help them cope with the trauma. Meanwhile, the school teachers have been directed to strengthen security measures and monitor staff interactions with students more closely. Investigations are still underway, and officials are working to ensure that justice is served.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

