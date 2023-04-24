There have been multiple incidents where food stall owners have been caught using unhygienic practices. Now, as per a video that is going viral on social media, a restaurant in Telangana’s Siddipet, prepares its biryani using water from the restaurant’s toilet. In the viral video, the restaurant employee is seen cleaning the biryani rice in the toilet. Upon questioned about the disgusting act, the staff says that since water is not coming outside, the employees are cleaning the rice in the toilet. However, it is not clear when the video was shot. Uttar Pradesh: Cow Inaugurates ‘Organic Oasis’ Restaurant in Lucknow (Watch Video).

Biryani Rice Being Washed in Toilets

