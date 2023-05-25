Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will attend the new Parliament building inauguration in Delhi on May 28, the party's top leadership confirmed on Thursday. N Chandrababu Naidu, President of Telugu Desam Party took to social media to confirm the news and congratulate PM Narendra Modi and the Union Government. He said, "I wish for the New Parliament building to become the abode for transformational policy and decision-making." Naidu confirmed that his party will attend the new Parliament building inauguration in Delhi on 28th May. New Parliament Building Inauguration Date: PM Narendra Modi To Dedicate New Sansad Bhavan to Nation on This Day.

Telugu Desam Part Will Attend New Parliament Building Inauguration

N Chandrababu Naidu, President of Telugu Desam Party says, "I wish for the New Parliament building to become the abode for transformational policy and decision-making," as his party will attend the new Parliament building inauguration in Delhi on 28th May.. pic.twitter.com/OVEdNSqcOd — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2023

Read N Chandrababu Naidu's Tweet Here:

As we have a new Parliament building, I join a joyous and proud nation in congratulating PM @narendramodi Ji, the Union Govt, and every hand that has contributed to building this historic structure. I wish for the New Parliament building to become the abode for transformational… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)