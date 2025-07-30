A woman had a miraculous escape after an electric pole fell directly on her scooter in West Delhi’s Tagore Garden area on Monday evening around 5:30 pm. The shocking moment, captured on CCTV, shows sparks flying from the pole moments before it collapsed onto the road, striking the woman who was riding past. She was wearing a helmet, which likely saved her life. The pole pinned her down, but alert locals rushed to rescue her. The woman sustained minor injuries and was pulled out safely. The incident occurred in AD Block, where two roadside poles suddenly snapped and fell. Residents quickly informed the electricity department, which cut off the power supply. Police also reached the scene and began investigating the cause of the structural failure. The viral footage has sparked concern over public infrastructure safety, especially during monsoon season when such mishaps can prove fatal. Miraculous Escape: Toddler Survives After Being Run Over by SUV in Gujarat’s Navsari; Video Shows Mother’s Desperate Rescue.

Miraculous Escape for Woman

In Delhi's Tagore Garden, an electric pole suddenly fell on a woman riding a scooter, but luckily the woman escaped unhurt. The entire incident was recorded by the CCTV camera installed there.#Delhi #CCTVVideo #ViralVideo #TagoreGarden #MatrizeNews pic.twitter.com/eXt7PpuKzY — Matrize News Communications Pvt. Ltd (@Matrize_NC) July 29, 2025

