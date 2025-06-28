In a heart-stopping incident from Gujarat’s Navsari district, a 3-year-old boy narrowly escaped death after coming under a moving Toyota Fortuner—yet walked away without a single scratch. The shocking moment, captured on CCTV in Gandevi taluka, shows the toddler playing in his courtyard when the SUV rolls in, unknowingly running over him. Hearing the child’s cries, a woman—believed to be his mother—rushes to the scene, screaming for the vehicle to stop. In a miraculous turn, she pulls the boy out safely from beneath the car. Social media users are calling it nothing short of divine intervention as the child emerged completely unharmed. The video has since gone viral, sparking awe and disbelief online. Miraculous Escape: Man Narrowly Escapes Death After Getting Caught Between Two Speeding Buses in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur, Terrifying Video Surfaces.

Miraculous Escape in Navsari

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)