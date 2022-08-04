A migrant worker was killed and two others were injured on Thursday when terrorists threw grenade at them in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama, said the police.

Check Tweet:

Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers in Gadoora area of Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow: Jammu & Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

