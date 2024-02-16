The Mumbai Police Control received a threatening call today, February 16. Officials of the Mumbai Police said that the caller told the control room that some terrorists armed with weapons had entered the Dongri area of Mumbai. The caller also said that they needed police assistance. Soon after receiving the threatening call, the police began an investigation only to find that it was a hoax call. The police have arrested one person in connection with the matter. Bomb Blast Threat in Mumbai: Anonymous Caller Warns Police of Serial Blasts in City, Probe Underway.

Threat Call to Mumbai Police

Maharashtra | Mumbai Police Control received a threatening call. The caller told the control room that some terrorists armed with weapons had entered the Dongri area of Mumbai, and they needed police assistance. As soon as the police started an investigation after receiving this… — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2024

