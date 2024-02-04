In what can be seen as good news for the people of Mumbai and Thane, the National Board of Wildlife has approved the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel. The news was shared by IAS Sanjay Mukherjee on X, who said that the National Board of Wildlife has granted approval to the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel. "This marks an important milestone in starting work of this watershed project," he said in his tweet. The twin tunnel project is expected to reduce the travel time from Thane to Mumbai's western suburbs from 60 minutes to 15-20 minutes. Two Held for Running Sex Racket in Thane District.

Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel

