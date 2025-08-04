A massive fire broke out in a container on the Patlipada flyover along Ghodbunder Road in Thane today, August 4, causing panic among commuters. The incident took place on the stretch heading towards the Hotel Fountain. A video of the blaze has surfaced on social media, showing the container completely engulfed in flames. Thick black smoke was seen rising into the sky, while traffic below the flyover came to a standstill. Further information on the cause of the fire and any injuries is awaited. Mumbai Five-Star Hotel Fire: Blaze Erupts at Fairmont Hotel in Andheri Near International Airport, Videos Show Thick Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Fire near Patlipada Fly over towards fountain hotel at Ghodbunder Road .Traffic may be affected #Thane #Ghodbunderroad pic.twitter.com/OFT2Alvgl4 — Saeed Hameed (@urdujournosaeed) August 4, 2025

