In a tragic incident on Sunday, firefighter Utsav Patil, 28, lost his life due to electrocution while attempting to rescue a pigeon trapped in overhead electric wires in Diva, Thane. The incident occurred around 5 PM near Sudama Residency on Diva–Shil Road. Patil and his colleague, Azad Patil, 29, were electrocuted after coming into contact with a high-tension cable during the rescue. Both were rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where Utsav was declared dead, and Azad was treated for serious burn injuries. Residents and social workers have raised concerns over safety lapses, alleging that the firefighters were not adequately trained for high-risk rescues and that power supply should have been cut before the operation. Thane Fire Brigade Chief Girish Zalake confirmed that both men were contractual employees and said an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause and protocol adherence. Sudden Death in Agar Malwa: Man Suffers Heart Attack, Dies at Workplace As Employer Keeps Using Mobile Phone in Madhya Pradesh, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Firefighter Utsav Patil Dies of Electrocution During Pigeon Rescue in Diva

