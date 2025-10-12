A shocking CCTV video from Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa shows a man suffering a cardiac arrest at his workplace while his employer continues scrolling on his mobile phone. The six-minute clip begins with the employee working at his desk when he suddenly appears uneasy, clutching his chest and trembling. Within seconds, he collapses onto his chair, thrashing his arms and legs in visible pain. Two colleagues rush to his aid, offering water and trying to comfort him, but the employer, seated nearby, remains absorbed in his phone and does not intervene or call for help. The man’s condition worsens, and he eventually stops moving, reportedly dying on the spot. Sudden Death Caught on Camera: Delhi Police ASI Collapses, Dies of Heart Attack in Tis Hazari Court Complex; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Man Dies of Heart Attack in Agar Malwa (Disturbing Visuals)

कर्मचारी को तकलीफ हुई, कुर्सी पर बैठा कुछ साथी आए भी लेकिन दुकान का मालिक बैठा रहा ... फोन चलाता रहा ... काश अस्पताल ले जाता ... 6 मिनट की देरी भारी पड़ी... मामला आगर मालवा का है ... क्या कहें, निशब्द हूं pic.twitter.com/vuQwj3hqvO — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) October 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Anurag Dwary), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)