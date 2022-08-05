The Mumbai Police on Friday summoned Thane Shiv Sena president Kedar Dighe. A case has been registered against Dighe for threatening the rape victim. According to reports, Dighe has been called for questioning.

Check tweet:

Thane Shiv Sena president Kedar Dighe has been summoned by Mumbai Police. A case has been registered against Dighe for threatening the rape victim. Kedar Dighe has been called for questioning. — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)