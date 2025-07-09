A disturbing incident at RS Damani School in Shahapur, Thane district, has triggered widespread outrage after girl students from classes 5 to 10 were allegedly forced to remove their underwear for a period check. The incident occurred after blood stains were found in the school bathroom. Instead of handling the situation sensitively, teachers allegedly summoned the girls, questioned them about menstruation, and subjected some to physical checks. Shocked students informed their families, leading to a protest by enraged parents. One parent condemned the act, calling it “shameful and mentally traumatic.” A police case has been registered, and the school principal is currently being questioned. The incident has reignited debate over menstrual awareness and dignity in schools. Coimbatore Shocker: Dalit Girl on Her Periods Made To Sit Outside Classroom During Class 8 Exam in Tamil Nadu; Video Surfaces.

School Girls Forced to Undress in Thane

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)