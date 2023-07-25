In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai's neighbouring Thane district, a man allegedly attacked and stabbed a married woman and her family members in Mumbra. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The video shows a man attacking the woman and her family members for rejecting his marriage proposal. The horrific incident took place near Alishan Cinema in the Mumbra area. The video shows the man attacking the woman and her family members with a knife inside a shop in Mumbra. After the incident, the accused fled from the spot. Mumbai Shocker: Mentally Disturbed Man on Stabbing Spree Kills Two Neighbours, Injures Three in Grant Road; Case Registered (Disturbing Video).

Knife Attack Caught on Camera

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)