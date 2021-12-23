A man was arrested from Bengaluru by Mumbai Crime Branch cyber cell for giving death threats to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. The accused has been identified as Jaisingh Rajput. He gave life threats to Thackeray on December 8. The accused claimed to be a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Tweets By ANI:

A man, Jaisingh Rajput arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch Cyber Cell from Bengaluru for giving life threats to Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray. He had called the Minister on 8th Dec & left him threatening text messages after the latter didn't receive the call: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

The arrested man claims to be a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2021

