A man was arrested from Bengaluru by Mumbai Crime Branch cyber cell for giving death threats to Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. The accused has been identified as Jaisingh Rajput. He gave life threats to Thackeray on December 8. The accused claimed to be a fan of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Tweets By ANI:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)