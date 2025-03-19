PM Narendra Modi lauded NASA astronaut Sunita Williams and Crew-9 for their resilience and determination after their safe return to Earth following an unexpected nine-month stay in space. Taking to X on March 19, Modi wrote, "Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage, and the boundless human spirit." He praised the crew for pushing the limits of human potential, calling Sunita Williams a “trailblazer and an icon” who embodies the spirit of space exploration. The NASA/SpaceX Crew-9, including Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague and Aleksandr Gorbunov, returned aboard SpaceX Dragon, which safely splashed down off the Florida coast at 3:27 AM (IST). Sunita Williams Returns: Stuck in Space for Over 9 Months, Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut and Her Colleague Butch Wilmore Return To Earth Aboard SpaceX Dragon Spacecraft (Pics and Videos).

‘The Earth Missed You’: PM Modi Praises Sunita Williams, Crew-9 After Safe Return

Welcome back, #Crew9! The Earth missed you. Theirs has been a test of grit, courage and the boundless human spirit. Sunita Williams and the #Crew9 astronauts have once again shown us what perseverance truly means. Their unwavering determination in the face of the vast unknown… pic.twitter.com/FkgagekJ7C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 19, 2025

