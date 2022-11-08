The (@NIA_India), in its charge sheet filed before a special court in #Mumbai, has claimed that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim led D-Company has set up a special unit to target politicians & businessmen and made available lethal weapons to be used against prominent personalities. pic.twitter.com/HM6XLVwbu7— IANS (@ians_india) November 8, 2022

