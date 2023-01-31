An Italian woman was arrested by Mumbai Police for creating a ruckus inside Vistara Abu Dhabi to Mumbai flight. The incident took place on January 30. The airline, in a statement, confirmed that there was an unruly passenger on Vistara flight UK 256 operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai. "In view of the continued unruly conduct and violent behaviour, the captain issued a warning card and made a decision to restrain the customer," a Vistara spokesperson said. The airline representative further added that "The pilot made regular announcements to assure the other customers onboard of their safety and security. In accordance with the guidelines and our stringent SOPs, the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival." The woman reportedly manhandled the crew members and stripped inside the flight. Video: Unruly Behaviour on SpiceJet Flight, Flyer Offloaded at Delhi Airport, Arrested.

Italian Woman 'Strips' on Vistara Flight:

The pilot made regular announcements to assure the other customers onboard of their safety and security. In accordance with the guidelines and our stringent SOPs, the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival: Vistara spokesperson — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2023

