The Central Government of India (GOI) on Tuesday, November 11, imposed stricter anti-pollution measures under Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after air quality slipped into the "severe" category in Delhi-NCR. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said the city's average AQI shot up from 362 on Monday to 425 on November 11 because of calm winds, stable atmosphere, and adverse winter conditions that trapped pollutants near the surface. "Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP – ‘Severe’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I & II of extant GRAP already in-force in NCR," CAQM said. Delhi Air Pollution: National Capital Chokes Under Toxic Smog As Air Quality Dips to ‘Severe’ Levels (Watch Videos).

GRAP 3 Curbs Imposed in Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Slips Into ‘Severe’ Category

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) says, "Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-III of extant GRAP – ‘Severe’ Air Quality (DELHI AQI ranging between 401-450), with… pic.twitter.com/qaLqPto0PS — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)