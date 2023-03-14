The result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2023 exams has been declared, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced on Tuesday. He congratulated all students for passing the examination. He also lauded NBEMS for successfully conducting and declaring the results of the NEET PG 2023. The students who appeared for the NEET PG 2023 can check their results on natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG Result 2023 Declared:

"The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today!..," tweets Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. pic.twitter.com/ktssOnzCJ7 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2023

