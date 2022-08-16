President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday condoled the death of security personnel after six ITBP jawans were killed and several others were injured after a bus carrying them fell into a riverbed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam area. Taking to Twitter, President Murmu said, "The tragic loss of precious lives of ITBP personnel in the unfortunate accident at Anantnag, J&K fills me with sadness. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families." She further said, "I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

