In a shocking daylight theft in Faridabad’s Sector-24, two helmet-wearing thieves on a bike smashed a car window and fled with a bag containing INR 12 lakh in cash. The incident, caught on CCTV, occurred outside KD Industries, where company partner Rahul had parked his car with the money inside. He had brought the cash, INR 7 lakh from a bank and INR 5 lakh from home, to distribute bonuses to employees. Stepping away briefly to use the restroom, Rahul left the cash-filled bag inside the vehicle. Seizing the opportunity, the robbers quickly broke the car’s window with a sharp object, grabbed the bag, and escaped on a motorcycle. Police suspect the criminals may have tailed Rahul from the bank. Four dedicated teams from different crime branches have been formed to track down the culprits, with investigations ongoing based on CCTV footage and local leads. Robbery Caught on Camera in Bengaluru: Woman Loses Fingers as Bike-Borne Robbers Attack Her With Machete and Flee With Gold Worth INR 7 Lakh; Video Goes Viral.

Robbers Smash Car Window, Steal INR 12 Lakh in Seconds

गाड़ी में 12 लाख रुपए रखे थे, एक चोर आया और वह शीशा तोड़कर पैसों वाला बैग लेकर भाग गया. चोरी के मामले में बहुत सजा नहीं है, मुझे लगता है कि सजा बढ़ानी चाहिए. पहले 5 दिन उल्टा उल्टा टांग के रखना चाहिए.pic.twitter.com/acdLuzxEC0 — Shivani Sahu (@askshivanisahu) October 18, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Shivani Sahu), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

