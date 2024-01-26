The Bombay High Court on Thursday, January 25, said that citizens and courts should have trust in the governance process of government irrespective of the political party in power. The Court observed while hearing a petition challenging a December 6 Maharashtra government communication which referred to a proposal to develop land within the Mahalaxmi race course in South Mumbai into a public garden or a theme park. Advocate General Dr. Birendra Saraf who represented the State authorities, said that the petition was filed at a premature stage. To this, the division bench of Justices GS Patel and Kamal Khata cautioned the State government and asked them to take a step back and think as to why such petitions came to the court with such apprehensions early on. Mahalaxmi Race Course Theme Park: City Activist Approaches Bombay High Court Against Maharashtra Government’s Decision, Calls It ‘Environmental Disaster’.

HC on Mahalaxmi Race Course Theme Park

Citizens, courts should have confidence in government irrespective of party in power: Bombay High Court report by @Neha_Jozie https://t.co/wCN3p4cKeJ — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 25, 2024

