An activist from the city has reportedly filed a petition before the Bombay High Court challenging the decision of the Maharashtra government and the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to develop a 120-acre theme park at the Mahalaxmi Race Course. The petitioner, Satyen Kapadia, called the Eknath Shinde-led government's decision "arbitrary, capricious, patently illegal" and an "environmental disaster". Responding to his plea, the division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Kamal Khata said they would hear the matter of ad-interim reliefs on Wednesday, January 24, after the court was assured no major decisions would be taken till then. 'Transgenders Are Citizens of This Country': Bombay High Court Criticises Sessions Court of Pandharpur After Judge Says Trans Persons Are Getting 'Bolder, Rowdier and Nastier'.

Man Challenges Maharashtra Government's Decision

“Environmental Disaster”: Plea In Bombay High Court Against Theme Park Planned At Mahalaxmi Race Course | @CourtUnquote https://t.co/38S7evxYBi — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)