The Chandigarh University on Sunday said that there are rumours that seven girls have committed suicide whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. "No girl has been admitted to hospital in the incident," the university said after there were reports of students ending their lives over the alleged nude bathing videos leaked by one of the female students. In another statement, Chandigarh University said, "All the rumors of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless. No videos were found of any student which are objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by her with her boyfriend." On Saturday, a massive protest broke out at Chandigarh University after a female student secretly recorded videos of girls from the hostel bathroom and leaked them online. After the video went viral, the accused student was detained by the police. Videos of her being questioned by the hostel warden have also gone viral on social media. Chandigarh University MMS Case: Those Who Posted Objectionable Videos of Women Students Will Get Strictest Punishment, Says Arvind Kejriwal.

Check Tweet:

