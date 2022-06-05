Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, state minister Aaditya Thackeray said that there is no need to panic as fatalities are not increasing. "I appeal to the public to wear a face mask and receive a booster dose of the COVID19 vaccine," he said.

Check tweet:

There is no need to panic; fatalities are not increasing. I appeal to the public to wear a face mask and receive a booster dose of the COVID19 vaccine: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray on surge in COVID19 cases in the state pic.twitter.com/o8GK51aWTA — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

