In a shocking incident that took place at Jaipur Airport, a woman found a stone in a meal that was served to her at the lounge of the International Airport. Taking to social media to report the incident, the woman whose Twitter name read "Shubhu's Kitchen" shared a picture of her meal and said that she found a stone while eating her meal. The woman shared a picture of her half-eaten meal which comprised dal, sabzi and curd. "Stones in food is generally expected on trains but here at Jaipur "International" Airport's PRIMUS LOUNGE too. That's just sad now," she said. The woman also said that the stone almost broke her tooth. Air India Passenger Finds Stone in In-Flight Meal; Airline Says Strict Action Will Be Taken Against Caterer.

Woman Finds Stones in Food at Jaipur Airport

Can't believe the quality of food they serve at airports too now. Stones in food is generally expected on trains but here at Jaipur "International" Airport's PRIMUS LOUNGE too. That's just sad now. This almost broke my tooth.@fssaiindia @TOIJaipurNews @AAI_Official @inshorts pic.twitter.com/PqidLXthof — Shubhu's Kitchen (@Shubhuskitchen) April 23, 2023

