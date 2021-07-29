Mumbai: Those Who Have Taken Both Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be Allowed To Travel and Open Businesses, Says Minister Aslam Shaikh

Those who have taken both doses of covid vaccine should be allowed to travel and open their businesses. COVID Task force has also submitted its recommendation to CM. In coming week, people will get good relaxation: Aslam Shaikh Guardian Minister Mumbai & Cabinet Minister pic.twitter.com/g4SiUepQiO — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)