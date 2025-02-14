A daylight robbery took place at Federal Bank’s Potta branch in Chalakudy, Thrissur, where a knife-wielding robber stole INR 15 lakh. The masked suspect, wearing a helmet and jacket, entered the bank around noon, threatened employees, and forced them into a room. He then smashed the glass counter to grab the cash before escaping on a bike towards Thrissur.CCTV footage clearly captured the robbery, showing the suspect’s actions. At the time, eight employees were present in the bank. Police have intensified their investigation, analysing CCTV footage and urging the public to share any information. Authorities are verifying the exact stolen amount and tracking the suspect’s movements. Surat Shocker: 2 Robbers Gang-Rape Woman in Gujarat After Holding Her Husband Hostage, Flee With Cash and Valuables; Probe Launched.

Thrissur Bank Robbery Caught on Camera

