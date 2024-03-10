On Sunday, March 10, 2024, hundreds of exiled Tibetans celebrated the 65th anniversary of the Tibetan National Uprising Day by marching through the roads of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, in opposition to China. Protesters shouted "China should leave Tibet" and "Tibet was never a part of China" slogans. Tibetan flags and images of the Dalai Lama, their spiritual leader, were carried by the demonstrators. Since escaping Tibet in 1959 following a failed rebellion against Chinese control, the 88-year-old Dalai Lama has established his headquarters in the Indian hill town of Dharmsala. India, although housing the exiled Tibetans, views Tibet as a part of China. Dharamshala: Tibetan Government-in-exile Commemorates 65th Tibetan National Uprising Day.

Tibetan National Uprising Day in Dharamshala

Dharamshala: Tibetans In Exile Take Part In A Protest Marking The 65th Anniversary Of 'Tibetan National Uprising Day' pic.twitter.com/sUBhsfRKxY — IANS (@ians_india) March 10, 2024

