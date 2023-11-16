A tiger named "Bajrang" died in a territorial fight with another named Chhota Matka in Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur. A video of the fierce tiger fight surfaced on social media. The video shows two big cats fighting to assert dominance in the territory. Bajrang, who had sired at least 50 cubs, was found dead with severe injuries in an agricultural field in Wahangaon village in Chimur taluka. Tiger Killed in Road Accident in Maharashtra Video: Big Cat Dies After Being Hit by Car in Gondia.

Tiger Fight Caught on Camera in Maharashtra

