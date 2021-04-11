We're going to begin 'Tika Utsav' today nationwide. I urge countrymen to abide by 4 things – assist those who need help getting inoculated, help people in COVID treatment, wear masks & motivate others & if someone tests positive, create micro-containment zone in the area, says PM Narendra Modi.

