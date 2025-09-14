A shocking incident unfolded in Tirupati when two men, identified as Aziz and Bablu, allegedly kidnapped a mother and her daughter and attempted to flee in a car, ramming into several vehicles in the process. The dramatic sequence, caught on CCTV, shows the car recklessly reversing and crashing into parked vehicles as bystanders chased behind. The incident occurred on September 11 around 7 PM, sending shockwaves through the temple town. In a filmy-style chase, Tirupati East police pursued the vehicle and intercepted it near Alipiri, bringing the high-tension drama to an end. Both accused were taken into custody following the chase. Fortunately, the mother and daughter were rescued safely and reunited with their family. Andhra Pradesh Kidnapping Case: Man Abducts Minor Girl Over Father’s Debt Worth INR 5 Lakh, Arrested.

Mother-Daughter Rescued After High-Speed Chase in Tirupati

Filmy style #Kidnapping, Chasing and Arrest in Temple town #Tirupati Two men by name Aziz and Bablu allegedly Kidnapped a Mother and her Daughter in a car and hits several vehicles while escaping from police in the car. (caught in CCTV) But Tirupati East police chased the car… pic.twitter.com/489BmJvdUd — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) September 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Surya Reddy), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

