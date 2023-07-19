At Tirupati railway station, the last coach of the Tirupati-Thiruvananthapuram train derailed. The moment of the derailment was captured in video footage. The incident involved the attachment of a passengerless carriage, which was promptly noticed and derailed by vigilant railway staff. Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the derailment. Empty Rake of Mumbai Local Train Derails Near Ambernath Station, Traffic on Kalyan Badlapur Route Affected (See Pics).

Tirupati Train Derailment

