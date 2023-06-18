In an unfortunate incident that took place in Mumbai, an empty EMU rake of a Mumbai local train derailed near Ambernath station. The news was confirmed by DRM Mumbai of Central Railway. In a series of tweets, the Central Railway said that the down traffic between Kalyan to Karjat was affected. "Efforts are being made to rerail empty rake and restore the traffic. Inconvenience caused to passengers is regretted," the tweet read. Later, Central Railway said that three trains including LTT-VSKP express were detained at Ambernath station home signal. Sharing pictures of the empty EMU rake, CR said that down Kalyan to Badlapur section is blocked. Mega Block on Sunday, June 18, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central, Western, and Harbour Line; Check Timings and Affected Routes Here.

Empty EMU Rake Derails Near Ambernath Station

-DN 18520 LTT-VSKP express- detained at Ambarnath station home signal. -One DN Badlapur local- detained at Ulhasnagar station. -One DN Ambarnath local- detained at home signal of ulhasnagar station. Inconvenience caused to passengers of these 3 trains is regretted. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) June 18, 2023

UP Karjat to Kalyan Section Is Working

