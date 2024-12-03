In an unfortunate incident in Tamil Nadu, seven people, including five children, died in Tiruvannamalai after a huge rock fell on their house. The incident occurred due to continuous rainfall because of Cyclone Fengal. After the incident, four bodies were recovered and sent to the hospital. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin announced an ex-gratia of INR 5 lakh for the bereaved family. Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin Visits Cyclone-affected Areas in Dharmapuri.

7 Dead After Rock Falls on House in Tiruvannamalai

